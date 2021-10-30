Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.