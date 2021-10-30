Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.47.

CHGG opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

