Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $482.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.53 and a 200-day moving average of $471.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

