Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $10.05 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

