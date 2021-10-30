Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,152. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

