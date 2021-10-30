Chia Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.11 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Chia Network has a market cap of $213.09 million and $16.11 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $134.68 or 0.00219101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00069831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.77 or 1.00059309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.59 or 0.06968770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023239 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.