China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

LFC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 851,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Life Insurance stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

