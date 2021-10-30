Christine Ring Sells 800 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.