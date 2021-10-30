Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CVII traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 58,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,151. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 973,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

