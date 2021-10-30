CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $248,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 90.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

