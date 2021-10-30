CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $288,000 Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 477,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.