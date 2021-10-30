CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $397,000 Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chegg were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after buying an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.