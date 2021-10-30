CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $744,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.