CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 275.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 151.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.