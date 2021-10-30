CIBC Increases Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

