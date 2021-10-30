CIBC Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEX stock opened at C$92.23 on Tuesday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$56.55 and a 12-month high of C$98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.01.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.