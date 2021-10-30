Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 299.6% in October

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,200 shares, a growth of 299.6% from the September 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,002,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

