Citigroup Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $715.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $700.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $633.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $634.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

