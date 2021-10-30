Citigroup Raises O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $17.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.