Citigroup Raises Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Price Target to $90.00

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group raised Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

YNDX stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

