Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

