Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,354 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

Shares of CVEO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

