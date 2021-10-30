Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 20.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 20.50 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Clariant has a 1 year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1 year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

