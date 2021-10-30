Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

