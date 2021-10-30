Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.12. 38,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,837,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

