Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 998,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,018. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

