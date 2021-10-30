Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 998,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,018. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
