CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.20. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 5,591 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a PE ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 5.00.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 81.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

