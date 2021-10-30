ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $649,749.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $649,749.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

