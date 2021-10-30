CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.68. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

