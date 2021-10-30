CNA Financial (CNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.86 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNA Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

