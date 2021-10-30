CNH Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $840,000.

OTCMKTS:MITAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

