CNH Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,410 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARBG opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

