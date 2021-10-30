CNH Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

