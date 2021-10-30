CNH Partners LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $58,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $5,820,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $4,866,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $973,000.

ANZU opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

