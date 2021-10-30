Cobak Token (CBK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $94.53 Million

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $94.53 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00007123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

