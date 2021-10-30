Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

KOF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

