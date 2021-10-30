Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the September 30th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,493. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

