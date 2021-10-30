Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Cohu updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

COHU stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.