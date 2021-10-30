Coin Artist (COIN) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $8,302.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

