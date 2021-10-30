Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

