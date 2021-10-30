Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.13. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $225.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

