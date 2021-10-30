Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

GRMN stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.11. Garmin has a 52-week low of $101.23 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

