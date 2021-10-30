Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

CBAN opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

