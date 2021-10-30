Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ COLB remained flat at $$34.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.
COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
