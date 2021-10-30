Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB remained flat at $$34.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

