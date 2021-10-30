Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,148. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.91. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

