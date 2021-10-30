Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

