Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,046. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

