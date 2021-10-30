Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target decreased by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $333,562,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

