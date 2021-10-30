Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 4%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 33,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,219,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

