Comparing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 4 3 0 2.43

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $184.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69% Jack Henry & Associates 17.72% 21.77% 13.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 251.78 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -10.04 Jack Henry & Associates $1.76 billion 7.01 $311.47 million $4.12 40.41

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.